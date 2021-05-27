Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County, South Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crimes relating to a minor.
Samuel Lee Smith pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree in court on May 26.
Smith’s wife reported him to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy on June 25, 2018 after finding images of child sexual abuse on her husband’s computer. At the time, they were living in Kershaw.
Investigators were able to find the child and conduct a forensic interview.
The child said Smith had sexually assaulted her multiple times and took nude photos of her with a cell phone.
Investigators found almost 1,200 files of child sexual abuse material, including dozens depicting babies and toddlers being raped, and violent assaults of children, on electronic devices that were seized.
In addition to the sentence of 25 years in prison, when Smith is released he must register as a sex offender and will be subject to GPS monitoring for life because of his plea to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
