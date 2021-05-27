Malfunction being investigated at Burke County Jail

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An unknown malfunction at the Burke County Jail caused electronic doors in most pods to fail Monday night.
Around 5:40 p.m., jail staff reported smelling smoke around the jail on May 26. Shortly thereafter, some of the electronic doors in seven of the nine pods began to fail. The manual override keys then did not open the compromised lock leading into one of the seven cell blocks.
Multiple agencies responded to the jail for help that may have been needed. Morganton Department of Public Safety came out to surpass any fire, smoke and breach compromised doors, if needed. Off duty Burke County deputies came to assist staff in supervising and moving inmates to other cells.
Sheriffs in Catawba, Caldwell, Cleveland and McDowell counties agreed to take in inmates if needed, and the NC Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team went on standby to assist and transport inmates if needed.
By 10:30 p.m., inmates had been moved to cells or remained in cells that officers could open and lock the doors.
The jail is awaiting the lock company’s technician to arrive May 27 to determine what malfunctioned and begin repairs.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.