Hot and muggy Friday, with late day thunderstorms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions will be around for this evening, with partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.
- Hot and muggy Friday afternoon, with lower 90s
- Scattered rain and storms Friday evening into Saturday morning
- 80s for Saturday and Memorial Day Monday, with 70s for Sunday
Hot temperatures continue for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures around 91 degrees around Charlotte, with mid-70s in the NC mountains. Scattered rain and storms are expected to develop late Friday afternoon into Friday evening, tapering off Friday night. A few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
A cold front will move through the region Friday night into early Saturday, with a few rain showers possible into early Saturday morning. Saturday morning will start off in the mid-60s, with Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures, with a few scattered rain showers possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Memorial Day Monday looks to feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday of next week, with a few isolated storms possible each day.
Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
