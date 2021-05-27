High heat gives way to Memorial Day weekend cool down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will climb to the lower 90s today under a mix of sun and clouds before returning to the upper 60s again today.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for the higher elevations, but that moisture will have a hard time advancing east into the Piedmont today - therefore rain chances will remain low for the Charlotte Metro again today.
Friday will be our final day in the 90s for a bit, and even reaching 90° could be a struggle for some neighborhoods north and west of the city. Gusty breezes and thickening clouds will push east as a cold front approaches the Carolinas tomorrow.
A few scattered showers are likely before midday - mainly west of I-77. The second half of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and a decent chance for a few showers for the entire region.
The continuation of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday will keep temperatures in the low 80s before cooler air moves in outright. High temperatures will fall to the low 70s Sunday before climbing back to the low 80s on Memorial Day.
While there’s a chance for a few showers early Sunday, the second half of the weekend and the holiday should be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Elevated rain chances are back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
