79-year-old man charged with sex crimes involving children
Leroy Willis Boardman was jailed under a bond of $2000. (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | May 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:40 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old man was charged with sex crimes involving children on Wednesday.

According to the report, Leroy Willis Boardman was arrested at a location in Spencer just after 1:00 pm on Wednesday by officers with the Spencer Police Department.

Boardman was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set at $2000. Boardman is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

Additional details were not released.

