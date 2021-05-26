79-year-old man charged with sex crimes involving children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old man was charged with sex crimes involving children on Wednesday.
According to the report, Leroy Willis Boardman was arrested at a location in Spencer just after 1:00 pm on Wednesday by officers with the Spencer Police Department.
Boardman was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set at $2000. Boardman is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.
Additional details were not released.
