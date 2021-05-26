Wilson Creek area expecting huge weekend crowds, deputies to work with off-duty pay

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A signup sheet is filling up at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office where deputies are being asked to help out in controlling crowds and enforcing rules along Wilson Creek during the holiday weekend and throughout the summer.
The area where they are needed is a 2 1/2 mile stretch of road alongside the river that is in the Pisgah National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service does not have enough personnel to watch the area during busy times so the feds are hiring deputies to help. The work is in addition to their normal shifts as deputies and the feds will be footing the bill.
Officials said the off-duty pay for deputies will be around $45 per hour. Captain Jonathan Kirby says that’s not extravagant when you consider overtime pay, weekend pay and more.
“Our profession, we don’t get paid much as it is,” he said.
Two deputies will work each shift on weekends meaning at some point in the day the shifts will overlap and up to four deputies will be patrolling.
The biggest issue is parking. There have been holidays and weekends in the past when the gravel roadway is blocked by people parking illegally.
That’s dangerous, said officials, because people who live further up the road need to be able to get out and emergency crews may need access to them.
Tow truck operators have also signed up to be in the area in case vehicles need to be moved.
Deputy Jason Rosenberger says he will work some shifts this summer. He says deputies have a goal to “Ensure the safety of all the citizens.”
Memorial Day Weekend will include four days of shifts for the deputies.
