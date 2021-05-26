Update: The pedestrian struck by a Salisbury police car has died

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release by Salisbury Police, the pedestrian who was struck by a Salisbury patrol officer, Tuesday, May 18, has died.
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21. Police are awaiting results of the full wreck investigation from the State Highway Patrol.
Police say that officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound on Old Concord Road, responding to an attempted suicide call, when he struck Miller. The officer was not hurt, Miller was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital for treatment.
The involved officer was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a crash. While SHP completed the wreck investigation for any criminal charges, Salisbury Police will complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.
In-car video was active when the accident happened and captured the incident.
Officer Jones was hired in May 2018, assigned to Baker Team. The officer has no prior accidents or disciplinary issues.
