Superintendent: HS graduation to be ticketed, held indoors after student who made threats released from jail in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Schools superintendent says the graduation ceremony for East Lincoln High School will now be ticketed and held indoors out of an abundance of caution after a former student who made threats of violence was released from jail.
The Friday, May 28 graduation ceremony for East Lincoln High School will be moved indoors and will be a ticketed event.
In a recorded message, the superintendent said extra security precautions will be added for the ceremony.
“Electronic wands will be used to screen all guests and participants upon entry to the school. Guests are asked to keep purses and bags in their vehicles. There will also be an increased presence from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies at East Lincoln High School,” the message said.
The former East Lincoln High School student was previously charged with communicating threats and mass violence at a place of worship after threatening to kill people attending a memorial service weeks ago.
The student was taken into custody and taken before a Lincoln County magistrate on a charge of communicating threats. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
The student received an additional charge May 14 of felony communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship. His bond was increased by $10,000 to a total of $20,000 secured.
