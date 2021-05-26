Student caught with loaded gun at school, accused of pointing at student in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school student was caught with a loaded gun and is accused of pointing it at another student in Union County.
Deputies say A Union County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer (SRO) seized a loaded .380 handgun from a 6th grade student on Wednesday at East Union Middle School.
East Union school officials were made aware of the gun after the student allegedly communicated threats toward other students and pointed the gun at one of them.
Students alerted school officials who notified the SRO.
There were no injuries and the student was taken into custody by the UCSO.
A secure custody order has been issued and the student will be held pending an appearance before a Juvenile Court Judge.
The juvenile will face a felony charge of Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property and additional charges of Communicating Threats.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.