Snow Joe growing in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Snow Joe, together with its complementary brands Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, announced on Wednesday it is expanding in Rowan County. Snow Joe is adding a second shift to meet the market demand, and therefore hiring for up to 70 new jobs at its Salisbury facility.
Based in New Jersey, Snow Joe opened its Salisbury branch in 2020 and currently has 70 full-time employees. Snow Joe now has openings for second-shift warehouse associates for $14-16 an hour, as well as production leads, a shipping supervisor and quality control associate. Those positions are available by clicking here.
“We are excited about our growth by starting a second shift and creating new job opportunities,” said David Rodriguez, General Manager at Snow Joe + Sun Joe. “Not only will this allow us to continue expanding our distribution footprint, but it will also allow us to support the local community. We take pride in maintaining a company culture where our employees can feel safe and happy to work.”
A digitally native, direct-to-consumer company, Snow Joe designs, develops and distributes high quality yet affordable electric and cordless outdoor tools to keep homes, yards, gardens and driveways pristine no matter the weather conditions. Its product lineup includes more than 50 eco-friendly tools ranging from snow blowers to lawn mowers to pressure washers.
“We’re happy to have Snow Joe + Sun Joe in Rowan County and are excited about their rapid growth,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “Their innovative business model and eco-friendly efforts are big reasons we enjoy having them as partners in Rowan.”
