Sheriff: Infant killed in dog attack in Johnston County, N.C.

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (AP) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-month-old died Tuesday after being attacked by two family dogs.
News outlets report that Sheriff Steve Bizzell says the incident happened in Willow Spring after the father stepped out of the house to speak with a neighbor. He says EMS was unable to revive the child.
Bizzell says the office will not be releasing their names to give the parents time to notify the family. Johnston County Animal Control has seized the two Rottweilers.
This is the second time in a month that a child in the region has died in a dog attack. A 7-year-old girl in Garner died and her mother was injured after an attack while caring for their neighbors’ dog in late April.
