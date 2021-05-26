Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Chief Student Services Officer

April Kuhn is a Salisbury, NC, native, and is a Salisbury High School alumna. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and her Juris Doctorate degree from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she served as a research assistant and as an intern with the Pinellas County State Attorney’s Office. Outside of work, she, her husband Greg and daughter Savannah enjoy cheering on the Buffalo Bills, the UNC Tarheels and the New York Yankees.