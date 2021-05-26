Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Chief Student Services Officer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - April Hubbard Kuhn, Esq. will serve as the Rowan-Salisbury School System’s (RSS) new Chief Student Services and Compliance Officer beginning in July.
Mrs. Kuhn is no stranger to RSS. Before taking on her current role as Vice President of Human Resources, Compliance, and Inclusion for Pfeiffer University, she served as senior leader for the district from 2014 to 2020 initially as a Chief Legal Officer and later as Assistant Superintendent of Advancement.
“We are so excited about Mrs. Kuhn’s return to RSS. Her experience and strategic leadership in the complexities of inclusive practices for all students further advances the directional system and core values of the school system,” said Dr. Tony B. Watlington, RSS superintendent.
Previously, Kuhn represented clients in the areas of education law, business law and estate planning in private practice. Prior to her private practice Kuhn was a labor consultant for the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE). A consistent thread in all of Kuhn’s work is the belief that educational opportunity is vital to improving the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Through the educational and legal arenas, she has had the honor of helping others discover unique possibilities.
April Kuhn is a Salisbury, NC, native, and is a Salisbury High School alumna. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and her Juris Doctorate degree from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she served as a research assistant and as an intern with the Pinellas County State Attorney’s Office. Outside of work, she, her husband Greg and daughter Savannah enjoy cheering on the Buffalo Bills, the UNC Tarheels and the New York Yankees.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.