Remembering David West during Mental Health Awareness Month

“It is hard to believe it has been seven years since David died,” Peter said. “His mom, Tammy, and his sister Chelsea, and I… and the rest of our family… have learned that it is a grief that never goes away. We fix our eyes on Jesus. I thank God every day for my son, for the impact he had on my life, and so many others. We all miss him every single day and are constantly seeking ways to tell his story in the hopes it doesn’t make others make the same choice.”