Person hit by train, killed in Plaza Midwood area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood area early Wednesday morning
The incident happened before 4 a.m. on Central Avenue at Louise Avenue, closing the area. The person was pronounced dead on scene.
At least two other crashes were reported in the area Wednesday morning. Commuters may use Shamrock Drive as an alternate route.
We’re working to learn more details surrounding the fatal train incident. The name of the person killed has not been released.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.