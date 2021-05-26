No criminal charges for former Ranlo police chief after town finances investigated

RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be no criminal charges pursued against the former police chief of Ranlo, North Carolina after an investigation into potential inconsistencies in the town’s finances.
The investigation pertained to money paid to former Ranlo Police Chief Tim Anderson while employed as police chief and interim town manager.
In March 2020, Town of Ranlo officials requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to evaluate approximately $55,000 in additional income the former police chief received from the Town between 2016 and 2019.
The Town of Ranlo says they were made aware on May 26, 2021 that the State Bureau of Investigations has closed their investigation into former Ranlo Police Chief Tim Anderson and that no criminal charges will be pursued by the Gaston County District Attorney.
The SBI conducted a 14-month investigation and submitted the findings to the District Attorney who declined to pursue any criminal action based on the findings.
“The Town is appreciative of the assistance from the staff at the SBI and for the patience of the community throughout the process,” a press release read.
