NBA legend Magic Johnson to throw first pitch at Gastonia Honey Hunters opening day game

During his 13-year hall of fame NBA career, Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals appearances, including five NBA championships in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. His first championship came in his rookie season, and he was the first rookie to win the NBA finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He was also named the league MVP in 1987, 1989, and 1990.