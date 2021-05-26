Mecklenburg County board takes new step to withhold $56M+ from CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials took a straw vote Wednesday morning and passed to withhold more than $56 million in funding until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivers a plan for student success.
County leaders held an unofficial vote on the 2022 proposed county budget Wednesday after clashing with CMS over withholding over $56 from the district over an education gap that impacts students of color. The vote passed 6 to 2.
The board says it’s withholding about 3-percent and that the money will still exists. The board says they’ll release it to the school if and when a success plan report comes out.
Tuesday’s closed-door meeting between three CMS leaders and three county leaders lasted 50 minutes and was respectful, according to CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. Although no deal was accomplished.
The CMS chair, vice chair and Winston left the meeting determined to still educate all students no matter the potential funding gap. The school district said if the county withholds the money, it will be hard to keep cuts from happening in classrooms.
Mecklenburg County leaders asked CMS to provide a plan for success for students in struggling schools. After that’s done, county leaders say they will release the funding.
CMS leaders argue that they’ve already shown that plan and posted it on the district’s website. They did acknowledge they’ll be making revisions to the plan.
“If they will develop a plan that has metrics, that tells us specifically where they’re going, how they plan to get there and what steps they plan to take to get there. And we want statistical data,” County Commissioner George Dunlap said.
