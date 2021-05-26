Kannapolis Council approves project at Old Beatty Ford Road exit off I-85

Carolyn Martin with Commercial Properties Realty Trust will develop 318 acres at the new interchange. Martin plans to construct 500 residences (including apartments, homes and townhomes) on the site. The site will also include two hotels, a brewery, restaurants, a greenway and commercial/industrial businesses. The firm estimates the build out of the project will be completed by 2028 and have an investment value of $368 million. This would result in the City netting $42.1 million in property tax revenue over 22 years and Rowan County netting $43.9 million over the same period.