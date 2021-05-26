‘I nicknamed him God’s gift to the world’: Charlotte mother speaks about teen son killed in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tiffany Williams did not expect to lose her son at the age of 16. In an interview with WBTV Wednesday night, the Charlotte mother described her son, Elijah Riggan, as a ‘sweet kid’ who was very ‘boisterous’.
“He had such a big personality from like the beginning of life. Even when he was a baby, he was a sweet calm baby,” said Williams.
She said Elijah enjoyed hanging out with friends, playing video games and took pride in his own image.
“I nicknamed him God’s gift to the world so he always felt like he was God’s gift to the world. He liked himself a lot so he spent a lot of time on himself,” said Williams with a smile.
She didn’t realize she’d have to return her gift to God so soon. Elijah was shot and killed near a gas station on S. Tryon Street last Friday. Williams said the police notified her about what had happened.
“I didn’t believe it, like you have the wrong person, like this is not even true,” said Williams.
Unfortunately, Elijah was not Williams’ first loved one to be taken by violence. She explained to WBTV that Elijah’s father, Delroy Riggan, was murdered in January of 2009. Elijah was just three years old at the time.
“It’s kind of the same thing all over again, you know, very unfortunate that somebody abruptly ended my son’s bright future like this,” said Williams.
An arrest was made in the killing of Delroy Riggan, but no one has been charged for Elijah’s death. Williams is hoping that will soon change.
“I don’t want necessarily retaliation. I don’t want another mother to feel like how I feel, but I do want whoever did this to my son to be held accountable,” explained Williams.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about a suspect in Elijah’s killing. While detectives continue to work the case, Williams is planning a funeral. She said her son’s funeral services are scheduled to happen June 5.
The grieving mother added that she is grateful for the time she did get to spend with her son.
“I got to love him. I got to be his mother. I’m just really grateful for that,” said Williams.
Anyone with information about the killing of Elijah Riggan should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Riggan’s family. A link to the page can be found here.
