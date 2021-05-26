High heat, humidity return before Memorial Day weekend cooldown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy skies, unseasonably warm temperatures, and high humidity will give Wednesday afternoon a very sultry, summer-like feel.
Most neighborhoods in and around Charlotte should remain dry from this point forward with highs reaching the lower 90s this afternoon.
Here are the main things to know:
- Feels like temperatures reach the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon
- A few isolated showers, thunderstorms possible mainly north of I-40
- Cold rain triggers more wet weather as the holiday weekend kicks off
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the early evening for areas mainly north of I-40 and across the higher elevations. Cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty wind, and brief heavy rain will be possible in thunderstorms.
Sunshine returns Thursday with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s before climbing to the lower 90s Thursday afternoon. Low 90s will be the forecast again Friday, but clouds will blight the sunshine as the day comes to an end - as front set its sights on the Carolinas.
Expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday into the first of the day Saturday.
While the frontal passage won’t bring big amounts of rain, we’ll have a much better opportunity for some wet weather with the late-week disturbance in comparison to today’s event.
Temperatures will fall to the mid 80s Saturdays. But cooler and drier will settle during the second half of the holiday weekend when high temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s for Sunday and Memorial Day.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
