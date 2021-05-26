Gold Star family member: Honor the fallen on Memorial Day

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While it’s traditionally a day off from work, a long weekend, and the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is actually one of the most solemn days on the calendar. A member of a local Gold Star family has made it his mission over the last 30 years to make sure we all understand the significance of the sacrifices.
Michael Chapman says there’s nothing wrong with the fun activities normally associated with Memorial Day, as long as the true meaning of the day doesn’t get lost.
“On Memorial Day there’s a lot of barbecues, you’re opening the pools, going out to the lake, things like that,” Chapman said. “I’m not saying stop that. Don’t stop that. Celebrate that. But sometime in that day, have a talk with your family and say you know folks, we’re able to barbecue because of the many men and women who have died in service to keep our country free. If you do no more than do that, then that is honoring them.”
Chapman’s brother Christopher died in action in 1991. For thirty years Michael has personally understood the pain that Gold Star families feel.
“Since my brother died back in 1991 I have really seen the fact that Americans have lost sight of what Memorial Day is all about,” Chaman said.
Michael’s mission is change that, and it’s something he’s been working at for years. Six years ago, as store manager, he created a display at Mattress Firm where he asked veterans or Gold Star family members to bring pictures of their loved ones. Now he continues to try to educate people about the day.
“It’s not about me,” Chapman added. “It’s about my buddies who died. It’s about those I knew who aid their lives down for me.”
He speaks at events like the Memorial Day service at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. And encourages members of the public to support Gold Star families.
“When you thank them you are thanking them for the times that they’ve had to mourn, for the time that they’ve had to cry, times that they’ve just had to think about their loss and over the last 30 years I’ve had to think about my brother’s loss,” Chapman said.
On Monday there will be a “Memorial Day-Remember and Honor” event in Rowan County at Happy’s Farm, 985 Parks Road. Chapman has organized the event that begins at noon. Veteran Rodney Cress will be one of the guest speakers, along with Chapman.
Chapman has also been working to reestablish a Memorial Day Commission on the national level.
“Back in 2000, 21 senators got together...and they cosponsored this. It was a bill to establish a White House commission on remembrance,” Chapman said. “It’s purpose was to educate Americans on how to properly honor those men and women on Memorial Day.”
Chapman said that the commission “came and went” and didn’t produce the kind of results he wanted to see.
“It was based in Washington,” Chapman said, “and it just didn’t have the roots outside of the Washington area to get it done through the communities, the rural areas.”
Chapman has created a proposal to restart the commission. He has sent proposals to local, state, and national elected leaders, but says has found a resistance that he can’t understand.
“What I’ve asked for is a commission that is perpetual. I’ve asked them to provide me with about $300,000 a year to run this, hiring people, getting out in the communities, and making it nationwide,” Chapman said.
Chapman says he will continue to work towards getting the commission established.
