Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify men who robbed Cotswold pharmacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the men responsible for robbing a pharmacy in Cotswold.
The incident happened Thursday, May 6 around 6:30 p.m. at Walker’s Drug Store on Colwick Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows two men enter the store and pull out handguns.
“When they entered, they had their weapons drawn already. No one was expecting that. No one’s at work expecting to have a robbery take place while they’re working hard,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance footage shows one man stay in front of the pharmacy counter with people in the store. The video shows the other man walking behind the pharmacy counter and ordering some of the employees to get on the ground as he grabs prescription medication.
“One of the suspects, when they walked in and put them on the floor, they said, ‘if you move, we’ll shoot you’. It seemed like they planned this situation out,” said Johnson.
The robbery lasted less than a minute. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects shoveling prescription medication into a trash can. The video appears to show the other suspect taking cash from the business. Once the men collected money and drugs, they ran towards the store exit.
“These suspects may be using these prescription drugs, or they could be selling them. These are products that could be sold on the street and are sold often on the street as illegal drugs,” said Johnson.
Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Each man was also sporting a pair of bright yellow gloves.
Johnson warned the public to always be on alert when they are out and about.
“People should be cautious of their surroundings while they’re doing anything in Charlotte whether they’re working, playing, at a restaurant, whatever,” said the detective. “People should be cautious of their surroundings and I think this is just an example of why they should be.”
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
