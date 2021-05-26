Charlotte Motor Speedway: Storylines abound heading into first-ever NASCAR triple-header Coca-Cola 600 weekend

Join the Club: Some of the biggest names in NASCAR today are still searching for their first-ever Coca-Cola 600 win. Between them, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have four Daytona 500 wins and a pair Southern 500 triumphs, but neither has taken the checkered at NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine. Logano has already tasted victory once this season, besting the field on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin is still searching for his first win in 2021. Chase Elliott not only won the NASCAR Cup Series title last season, but also the Alsco Uniforms 500 and the Bank of America ROVAL 400. He fell one spot short of a season sweep at Charlotte, including what would have been his first Coca-Cola 600 win, finishing second to Brad Keselowski. Elliott brings a lot of confidence to this year’s race after notching his first win of 2021 Sunday at COTA. A victory would not only add to the resumes of any of these veteran drivers, but it would also add an iconic Bruton Smith Trophy to their respective trophy case.