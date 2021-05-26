Big changes coming over the holiday weekend

By Al Conklin | May 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 6:59 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay hot and humid through the end of the workweek with low rain chances and afternoon temperature in the low to perhaps middle 90s today and Thursday. 

As a weak front approaches the area Friday, our storm chances will ramp up again a little before dropping again over the holiday weekend. We should make a run toward at least 90° on Friday before the late-day front arrives.

  • High heat and humidity next few days
  • Rain chances to remain on low side
  • Big changes for Memorial Day weekend

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend big changes are forecast! Temperatures will slide back into the mid 80s Saturday with a lingering thunderstorm chance, especially in eastern sections of the WBTV viewing area. 

Sunday will be even cooler with highs in the low to middle 70s – well below average. Depending on how quickly the front pushes east, there may be a lot of clouds lingering Sunday – adding to the cool feel to the air – and perhaps even a shower early in day. 

Stay tuned for further updates on that part of the forecast. Memorial Day looks to be rain-free with highs rebounding to near 80° under partly sunny skies.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

