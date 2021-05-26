Big changes coming over the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay hot and humid through the end of the workweek with low rain chances and afternoon temperature in the low to perhaps middle 90s today and Thursday.
As a weak front approaches the area Friday, our storm chances will ramp up again a little before dropping again over the holiday weekend. We should make a run toward at least 90° on Friday before the late-day front arrives.
- High heat and humidity next few days
- Rain chances to remain on low side
- Big changes for Memorial Day weekend
Heading into Memorial Day Weekend big changes are forecast! Temperatures will slide back into the mid 80s Saturday with a lingering thunderstorm chance, especially in eastern sections of the WBTV viewing area.
Sunday will be even cooler with highs in the low to middle 70s – well below average. Depending on how quickly the front pushes east, there may be a lot of clouds lingering Sunday – adding to the cool feel to the air – and perhaps even a shower early in day.
Stay tuned for further updates on that part of the forecast. Memorial Day looks to be rain-free with highs rebounding to near 80° under partly sunny skies.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
