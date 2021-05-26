All eyes on new Panthers QB Sam Darnold and so far, he is impressing the team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After not having the chance to get on the practice field for OTA in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Carolina Panthers are in week one of on field work in 2021 and all eyes are on new QB Sam Darnold.
These next 3 weeks will be critical for the Panthers and their new signal caller, but so far, his teammates and coaches are impressed with Darnold.
“He’s very talented and he throws a great ball,” said Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. “He’s very sharp and I think that’s something very exciting early. He’s confident. He commands the huddle. But I love how everyone is responding to his urgency and him taking control of that huddle. Receivers getting to the ball and just having a crisp sense of urgency to get up the field. That’s the stuff you want to see right now just molding the team.”
“Every bit of experience Sam has, he can draw from it, but he’s doing a great job of just starting over with us and saying ‘what’s the cadence, how do you want me to drop,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “That’s good. That allows us to develop him from the ground up.”
As far as where he is learning the playbook, he feels he is right on schedule.
“The base install is down,” said Darnold. “Now I’m going to continue to work with it. For me, it’s just continuing to improve the things that I need to. Looking back on my tape from last year and understanding where I can get better.”
His time with the New York Jets was a humbling experience. He was shipped away via trade back in April from the team that drafted him.
He has gone from feeling not wanted to finding a new home here in Carolina.
In a twist of fate, the Panthers first game this year on September 12th will be against the Jets. When asked about that match up on Tuesday, Darnold didn’t take the bait of overhyping this game.
“I’m going to go out there and compete no matter who we’re play,” said Darnold. “That’s my mindset on it.”
But one thing he will not do, is feel like he needs to play hero to stick it to his old team.
When you got weapons like McCaffrey and wide receivers like DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, he is quickly learning that he has plenty of help to get his job done.
“The offense and the system is really good and I’m going to continue to work in that system,” said Darnold. “If something happens and an edge rusher gets through or someone comes unblocked, I’m going to try and make them miss. Other than that, I’m going to work in the system.”
