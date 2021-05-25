WWII and Korean War Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Reaching 100 years of age is a major feat for just about anyone, but it’s even more impressive after surviving two wars.
Andy Tomsho, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, turned 100 years old on Tuesday.
According to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, roughly 16 million Americans served in WWII, and today, only about 1.8 percent of them are still alive.
Tomsho was honored by the Huntersville chapter of his American Legion outside of his care facility in north Charlotte.
The event was even more special because he is also surviving a global pandemic and is reuniting with his family for the first time in almost two years.
Tomsho was born in 1921 and served as an electrician in the Navy.
“The U.S.S. Nevada,” Tomsho told WBTV.
He is an American hero, but to this crew, he is dad and grandpa.
“He’s just a very supportive father and always there to support you,” his daughter Elaine Postawa said. “He is a man that I never saw get mad. He is always even-keeled, in good spirits, just a good dad.”
His advice for making it to 100 is simple.
“Live a good clean life!” he said. “Go to bed early and sleep every night.”
As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, his family is looking forward to more of these in-person visits.
