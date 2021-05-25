‘We’re definitely on the road to justice,’ Victim’s brother speaks after Tyler Terry’s bond denied on all charges in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Bond denied.
Accused killer Tyler Terry will remain in jail on Tuesday after two different judges denied his bail on all charges. The Chester City and Chester County charges include murder, attempted murder, gun charges and burglary.
Terry was acting quite unusual for a man charged with so many serious offenses. He kept looking around the courtroom and staring blankly at the judge. The judge ruling on the county charges kept asking him if he was ok and if he understood what was happening, but overall, Terry was mostly stoic even after being denied bond.
”Yeah we’re definitely on the road to justice,” says Stacy Simpson, the brother of Eugene Simpson, who was allegedly killed by Terry and his accomplice, Adrienne Simpson.
From the Chester County detention center to standing in front of a judge at the county courthouse, this is what the victims of Tyler Terry’s alleged crime spree wanted.
”Thank God he was found so he’ll be able to face charges and pay for what he did,” says Simpson.
Stacy Simpson is ready for Terry’s trial. So he could speak on behalf of his brother, Eugene.
”We’ll have our day in court and be able to see him face to face and ask him why like why did he do that? Like what was in your mind? What were you thinking that you just take someone’s life?” says Simpson.
Simpson feels those questions need answers. It is the reason solicitor Randy Newman says he has got a lot on his plate.
”We’re just getting started. It’s going to be a long, drawn-out process. These things don’t happen quickly,” says Newman.
Simpson will continue to wait as long as he needs to, but for now he says he will celebrate with his lost brother Eugene. Giving out Geno’s well-known chant.
”We caught this monster. And I’d say baby boy we did it. We got him. It’ll be justice. He’s not gonna just run free. You know what I’m saying and I’ll give a big woop woop woop woop woop,” says Simpson.
Terry also faces multiple charges in York and St Louis, including 3 more murder charges. The solicitor says he is working on the Chester case now and will help those other cases when the work is finished here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.