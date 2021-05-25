Two motorcycle riders shot, killed on North Carolina highway

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) -A North Carolina sheriff’s office says two motorcyclists were shot and killed and a third was wounded as they rode on a highway.
News outlets report investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says the shootings occurred on the U.S. Highway 29 bypass near N.C. Highway 14 on Monday afternoon.
Lt. Kevin Suthard says in a news release that the investigators believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge pickup truck.
Suthard says it’s not clear if the shootings were a random act or if the victims were targeted.
