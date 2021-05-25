Third person charged with murder in 2020 Charlotte fatal shooting

May 25, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a third person in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old in Charlotte.

Police say 19-year-old Tyliek Alex Stevenson has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of 21-year-old Delvin Teah.

Previously, CMPD arrested 19-year-old Donovan James and 20-year-old Malus Bey in this case.

On Sunday July 12, 2020 around 6 p.m., police said they responded to a call on Margie Ann Lane in northeast Charlotte.

Teah was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments.

Stevenson was charged with first-degree murder.

Bey is facing charges of murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James was charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

