Rowan County Parks & Recreation planning 2021 Autumn Jubilee

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Parks & Recreation: Save the date for October 2 & 3, 2021 for the 41st Annual Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park! While this year’s event may look a little different, Rowan County Parks & Recreation staff will be working to organize a successful and safe event for our vendors and attendees. Any North Carolina Governor Executive Orders relating to the pandemic that are in place at the time of the event will be followed.