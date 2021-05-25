Rowan County man charged with sex offenses involving young children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man faces several charges involving sex offenses and young children.
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Department arrested Joseph David Lineberry, 35, of Garrick Road, on Friday. Lineberry is charged with one count of first degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child in one case involving a five-year-old boy, and first degree statutory sex offense in a second case involving a nine-year-old boy. Bond was set at $250,000.
According to the arrest warrants, Lineberry did “engage in a sex offense with a child under the age of 13.” Lineberry did “commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lacivious act” on the child.
Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.
