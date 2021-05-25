Regional Crime Information Center has dozens of cameras up and running, collecting data in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The best view in Salisbury? Likely it’s the view you see on the huge video boards inside the Rowan Regional Crime Information Center on the second floor of the Salisbury Police Department. Funded by the Department of Justice, the center is the hub for 65 cameras placed around Salisbury to help in fighting crime.
“Our community policing effort means that we need to be data driven, in other words, we’re not out there just trying to guess at where things are going,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “It has a place for us to kind of house our information, our data, kind of analyze and look at it so what’s the best way to respond to an incident based on the data and information that we have.”
The center is a collaboration of efforts by Salisbury Police, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, and the Spencer Police Department.
On Tuesday, Mayor Karen Alexander and U.S. Representative Ted Budd, (R-13) toured the facility. Budd’s efforts helped to secure the funding in what he says is a competitive process. Budd announced the $500,000 grant would be awarded to the City of Salisbury on September 30, 2019, after advocating for it in a letter on June 6, 2019.
“So what we did is we worked in collaboration with Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, the police department here in Salisbury, and the Spencer Police Department and we saw that they were going to work together on this and we were able to present that to the Department Of Justice and offer our letter of support and say hey, we’ve looked at this, we think it would be a good use of taxpayer dollars because remember there is limited taxpayer dollars and we want to make sure it is put to good use,” Budd said.
Chief Stokes pointed out that even as the program was getting its first cameras put into place, it played a critical role in solving a homicide that occurred in 2019.
“We probably still would not know who was responsible for that homicide and who was involved in a non-fatal shooting few days before that,” Stokes said. “Had we not had a camera up in a location and happened to capture the information, all that went out to the officers. There was a home shot into by the same suspect and they saw a vehicle in the area, so they were able to say these are all connected, and here’s that vehicle, let’s stop that vehicle, and sure enough that person was charged.
Stokes was referring to a case in May, 2019, in which police say Jeffrey Wayne Hooker, Jr., followed Mya Miller and the man driving the car in which she was riding, then at the intersection of N. Long and 11 St., shot and killed her. He’s also charged with firing into homes and cars in a series of random acts of violence that took place within the city limits of Salisbury and in Rowan County.
Funding for some of the cameras came from the Rowan County United Way.
