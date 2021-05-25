Rain chances up just a little bit today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After reaching a scorching 93° in Charlotte Monday, we’ll back off just a little bit today with afternoon readings forecast to top out closer to 90°.
There’ll be plenty of clouds around for the morning as a weak front backs in from the northeast, but those clouds should break for some sunshine and that front will act as a trigger for scattered thunderstorms – about a 30% (50% chance in the mountains) – late in the day and this evening.
After the evening storms die down, patchy clouds and fog may form with mild temperatures in the 60s are forecast tonight.
We’ll stay hot and humid through the midweek period with low rain chances and afternoon temperature in the low to perhaps middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. As a weak fronts approach the area Friday, our storm chances will ramp up again a little before dropping again over the holiday weekend. We should make a run toward at least 90° on Friday before the late-day front arrives.
Heading into Memorial Day Weekend big changes are forecast! Temperatures will slide back into the mid 80s Saturday with lowering humidity and rain chances. Sunday will be even cooler with highs in the upper 70s – well below average – under mostly sunny skies.
Memorial Day looks to remain rain-free with highs rebounding to the lower 80s.
Wednesday will bring the “Super Flower Blood Moon”, which will feature a partial eclipse for the Carolinas around 5:45 AM Wednesday morning, and will feature a full lunar eclipse over the Pacific, which will be seen over Hawaii and Australia.
It’s considered a supermoon, as it will be a full moon near the moon’s closest orbit to earth and will appear larger. The “flower” name comes from the full moon of May. The “blood moon” name comes from the reddish color the moon will take when it goes into a full lunar eclipse.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
