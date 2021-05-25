Now hiring: 1,000 new positions available for staffing at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Need a job? How about at the same location as the Carolina Panthers and other major events.
About 1,000 new positions are being filled at Bank of America Stadium.
BEST Crowd Management, a nationwide provider of event staffing and crowd management solution, is hiring for new guest relations and event security positions.
“As more individuals seek to return to work and the economy ramps back up, these positions will provide critical jobs to the community and support broader economic growth for the stadiums and local events,” the company said.
The primary responsibilities will be staffing Carolina Panthers home games, and other big events like Charlotte Football Club games, college football games and concerts.
To view available positions, visit https://best.garda.com/apply-now.
