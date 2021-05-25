NC Forest Service warns of fire danger

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Forest Service is asking anyone with outdoor burning plans to put it off until significant rain hits the area.
Some counties in the eastern part of the state are under burning bans as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.
In the Mountains and Foothills, though, it’s just a warning.
Officials say the state and local parks will be filled with people during the Memorial Day Weekend and that leads to grills and fire rings being used, especially by campers.
Burke County Forest Ranger Chris Moss says people need to be aware that even a small spark can touch off a major fire.
“All it takes is a gust of wind or a moment when you turn your back on it,” he said.
He advises anyone using grills or campfires to be absolutely certain the fire is out and cold before leaving.
In the fall of 2016, more than 200 wildfires broke out across western North Carolina with thousands of acres burned.
That happened after a serious drought. Conditions are not at that level yet but some areas are approaching it, say officials.
