Murder suspect Tyler Terry to appear in court in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect taken into custody following a week-long manhunt in Chester County, South Carolina will have a bond hearing Tuesday.
Tyler Terry, 26, had been on the run since last Monday, May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24, on day 7 of an intense manhunt. Deputies say Terry was homeless and had been living in the woods, explaining how he was able to avoid capture for so long.
Terry is accused of multiple murders, including at least two in South Carolina, and two in St. Louis, Missouri. Adrienne Simpson, wife of victim Eugene Simpson, is also in custody in connection to the cases and for the chase that began the manhunt in S.C.
Terry came to the Chester County command center covered in bug bites, cloths torn, dehydrated, and exhausted Monday after his capture. For the next 11 days or so, Tyler will be quarantined at the Chester County jail. He will be charged in South Carolina first, where he faces attempted murder charges.
The manhunt began after investigators say Terry fired shots at Chester County deputies.
Law enforcement personnel from about 15 different cities and towns, agencies, and counties worked around the clock to track down Terry. =
It took 300 people, a tight perimeter and the sheriff says good police work.
The manhunt is over, but the investigative work is just getting started. The criminal investigation that was set to the side until Terry was found is now taking a front seat.
This includes figuring out if Adrienne Simpson and Terry committed any crimes between St. Louis and Chester.
We have been told Terry was taken to the hospital to get checked out after first being checked by EMS at the scene.
Terry’s bond hearing is set for 1 p.m. in Richburg, S.C.
Saturday, May 15:
The investigation began before Tyler Terry had been identified as a suspect in multiple killings in the St. Louis area.
Police believe Terry, and Adrienne Simpson, the woman Terry is believed to have been traveling with, are responsible for two separate shootings that happened in St. Louis.
The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Delmar Blvd. in the University City area of St. Louis. Police said Terry and Simpson shot two people sitting in a vehicle, 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and her husband, Stanley. While Stanley Goodkin survived, Barbara was killed.
Monday, May 17:
Deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Officials say Terry, the passenger, fired multiple shots at deputies and fled the scene. Photos shared by the sheriff from the chase show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by deputies as Adrienne Simpson, was arrested.
Tuesday, May 18:
Deputies say Terry is now a person of interest in the killing of 35-year-old Thomas Hardin in York. Hardin was found dead on May 2.
Officials say Terry should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Chester County Schools were put on a two-hour delay as the manhunt continued for Terry.
Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes, lock their doors and contact authorities if they saw Terry or any suspicious activity.
Wednesday, May 19:
A body was found in a ditch off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. The body would later be identified as Adrienne Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson.
A theft was reported at Carolina Earth Movers in Fort Lawn and deputies believe Tyler Terry was there. Chester County Sheriff say they now know Terry is armed, based on surveillance footage.
Six schools, including at least two schools in Rock Hill, were also placed on lockdown. Lewisville Schools within Chester County Schools were placed on lockdown status.
Thursday, May 20:
Deputies confirmed the body found Wednesday was Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband. He had been reported missing in early May.
Carol DeWitt, Adrienne Simpson’s mother, said her daughter and Eugene had been separated for several years, but remained friends. She also said her daughter started dating Tyler Terry in 2018.
There was a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI, deputies said.
Extra deputies were placed in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop off.
Friday, May 21:
Friday, deputies said they “more than doubled” their manpower in the search for Terry and were expanding the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn.
Deputies expanded the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn, where Terry is accused in a recent theft.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they have more than doubled their manpower and are receiving additional assistance from the FBI.
Saturday, May 24:
Dorsey said his law enforcement officers have no information that makes them believe Terry has left their “perimeter” or that someone is helping him.
“We’re going to be here until we have evidence that leads us somewhere else,” Dorsey said.
The sheriff said there are more than 100 people helping with the search, and that drones, dogs, helicopters and other resources are being used.
The hunt caused MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center to go on lockdown Saturday night through early Sunday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”
Sunday, May 23:
Terry was located by searchers off of Ligon Road around 2:40 p.m. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they are after the suspect in the Highway 9 and Richburg Road area in Chester County.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said there were about 200 officers at the perimeter in the area of interest. Deputies say they’re hoping to push Terry to one side of the perimeter and “make some moves.”
Monday, May 24:
Tyler Terry was arrested on Monday after the week-long manhunt. He was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
More than 300 law enforcement officers from surrounding areas initiated aggressive search operations for Terry in a concentrated area near S.C. Highway 9 and 99. Traffic between Beaver Dam Road and S.C. Highway 9 on Richburg Road was blocked.
For the week before his capture, deputies said Terry was “armed and extremely dangerous” and should not be approached by the public. He was last seen wearing all black with no shoes, according to deputies.
