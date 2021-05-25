Missing woman last seen being dropped off at Lowe’s in Denver, N.C.

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing woman who was last seen being dropped off at a Lowe’s in Denver, North Carolina last Friday.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Arin Taylor Andrews.
Andrews was last seen on Friday, May 21, 2021 around 4:15 p.m. when she was dropped off near Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Denver to pick up her vehicle.
Detectives described Andrews as a white woman, standing 4′11″ and weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.
Officials say she is driving a silver in color 2007 Kia Sorrento and may be in the area of Denver, Iron Station, Lincolnton, or Mecklenburg County. She has been entered NCIC as missing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arin Taylor Andrews is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
