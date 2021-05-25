Mecklenburg County Detention officer suspended pending investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Detention Center Officer has been suspended pending a criminal misconduct investigation, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Friday, May 20, Detention Officer Kyle Harris was placed on paid administrative leave.
The Sheriff’s Office did not say with Harris has been accused of doing.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is independently handling the criminal investigation and has the full cooperation of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden.
No charges have been filed at this time and no further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.