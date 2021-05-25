Man pulls up beside vehicle on highway, shoots windows out in road rage incident in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man pulled up beside a vehicle on a highway and shot the windows out during a road rage incident in Matthews, North Carolina.
Matthews Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 12 p.m. on the I-485 Outer Loop near Exit 51-A. Officers responded to a call about a driver who said his windows had been shot out of his vehicle by another driver.
The victim reported to officers that as he was driving on the I-485 Outer Loop between Providence Road and East John Street, a man in a vehicle that had pulled up beside him fired a shot into his vehicle.
The victim was evaluated by Medic on scene for minor injuries due to the glass breakage.
Police say the preliminary investigation of this case indicates that this stemmed from an incident of road rage.
The unidentified suspect is described as a white male, approximately between the age of 30-40 years old, clean shaven, with reddish hair.
He is possibly driving a white Toyota 4Runner (1996-2002) with a North Carolina registration plate.
Anyone that witnessed this incident is asked to please call the Matthews Department immediately at 704-847-5555.
If anyone has any further information regarding this case, you can also contact detectives at 704-841-6717.
