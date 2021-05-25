Man arrested in connection with shooting on Ellis Street in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested by police in Salisbury, charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Sunday night on N. Ellis St.
Jarrett Madison Rivens, 27, was charged with flee to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of stolen firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.
Police say a woman was shot in the legs outside of a home on N. Ellis St. on Sunday night. The woman was taken to the hospital.
Using a description, police were able to spot the vehicle a short time later, with Rivens driving. A rifle was found in the vehicle.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.
