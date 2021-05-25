Lifeguard minimum wage raised to $15/hour with $500 signing bonus in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is raising the minimum wage for lifeguards and offering a signing bonus as they ramp up recruiting efforts to help open their two outdoor seasonal pools.
The national shortage of lifeguards, which has been building for several years, coupled with the very tight employment landscape and compensation challenges, is limiting Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation’s ability to open Double Oaks and Cordelia, as well as causing the temporary closure of Ramsey Creek Beach.
The lifeguard shortage has been a problem nationally for the last decade for a number of factors such as the increase in part-time job alternatives, to declining access to swim training for potential applicants.
Over the last five years Park and Recreation revamped its recruiting and training efforts to fill more than 250 part-time and seasonal lifeguard positions by creating free training and learn-to-swim programs targeted to those looking to become lifeguards (CLIMB Program- Climb, Laps, Invest, Merit, Begin swim clinics) in order to recruit and retain lifeguards.
There are currently 247 lifeguard positions within Park and Recreation with only 86 filled as of today.
Current efforts to recruit more lifeguards includes raising the minimum wage for lifeguards to $15/hour and offering $500 signing bonus, recruiting throughout the year rather than seasonally, and deploying recruiting staff to work with high schools and surrounding school systems to recruit students.
With this shortage, pool operations will be limited, and Ramsey Creek Beach will remain closed until further notice.
Current pool operating hours starting on Saturday, May 29:
Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center 2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
- Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Opening day)
- Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Monday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Holiday)
- Tuesday, Jun 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Beginning Saturday, June 5, Double Oaks will be open Thursdays & Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center
- Open Memorial Day- (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Will maintain Regular operations and Holiday Hours on Memorial Day
- Monday & Wednesday- 5:30 a.m – 9:30 p.m. (Main Tank Closed 1pm-4pm)
- Tuesday & Thursday- 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Friday- 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday- 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday- Closed
Cordelia Pool (2100 N. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205)
- Open Sundays & Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, pool visitors can access Double Oaks and Cordelia pools during the following time slots: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (There will be 1.5 hours for swimming and 30 minutes for cleaning between entry times.)
Admission/Tickets: $2 per person and tickets can be bought on the same-day as visit and for available time slot. First-come, first-served.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.