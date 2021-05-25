Happy Birthday, Granville! 4-year-old N.C. boy’s hospital room decorated to celebrate

“It’s why we were so scared when he got COVID,” Ashley said. “We knew the aftermath would make him weak. My grandmother also died of COVID last fall so we knew the dangers. I’m happy to report that my husband and I got the vaccine. We wish we could get it for Granville but he’s too young. I know everyone has a personal decision on if they want to get vaccinated, but we are adamantly aware of how people with compromised immune systems can be impacted. We want him protected.”