Good Question: Can sunscreen cause skin breakouts?

“Lips and scalp are the two things that people always forget, intend to get burned because they weren’t thinking about it,” Dr. Daniel said. So, they make lots of chapsticks now that have some SPF. Aquaphor is one of them that I can just name off the top of my head. Then, for the scalp, it just depends on hair type. Some will take the spray sunscreens and they’ll actually spray the line of their scalp. Some will just take lotion, or sometimes the sticks now have been really helpful. They’ll part and take the stick and kind of line the part line of their scalp as well.”