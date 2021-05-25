Good Question: Can sunscreen cause skin breakouts?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is coming, and as you’ve seen, hotter weather is here.
There will be more opportunities to get out in the sun, meaning it is time to put on sunscreen.
Doctors say it should really be a part of your daily skincare routine.
But can sunscreen cause breakouts?
Good question.
Dr. Alyssa Daniel, from Novant Health, said it is important to look for a specific term on the bottle.
She says it’s all about looking for a specific term on the bottle.
“A little more cosmetic or facial, and on the front of the package, they’ll usually say non-comedogenic,” Dr. Daniel said. “And that term means ‘not acne forming,’ for the most part. So you do have to be careful. Sometimes mineral blockers tend to be a little safer for people who have really acne-prone skin or break out very easily, but it’s a little bit trial and error and figuring out the one that works for you.”
So what about protecting our lips?
“Lips and scalp are the two things that people always forget, intend to get burned because they weren’t thinking about it,” Dr. Daniel said. So, they make lots of chapsticks now that have some SPF. Aquaphor is one of them that I can just name off the top of my head. Then, for the scalp, it just depends on hair type. Some will take the spray sunscreens and they’ll actually spray the line of their scalp. Some will just take lotion, or sometimes the sticks now have been really helpful. They’ll part and take the stick and kind of line the part line of their scalp as well.”
How big of a concern is it for you? Because obviously, we go to the beach. That’s top of mind for us to do this but we’re just running around in the yard, right? Maybe doing a little yard work. How many people just forget to do this?
“So, when I have my discussions with patients during an exam I really talk about every day sun protection the face the neck for women or men who kind of had their chest exposed, the shape of the chest, backs of arms to hands,” Dr. Daniel said. “All of those are really important everyday areas to hit. Now if you’re out doing activities that reveal more sun. I mean more skin. Then, of course, you going to want to rub that up just a little bit and get some protection on all areas that are exposed.”
If you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to get you an answer. Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email GoodQuestion@WBTV.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.