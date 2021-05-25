Getting HOT - then cooler for Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back to the 90s starting tomorrow.
This is what we are tracking:
- 90s for the rest of the week
- T-storms possible on Friday
- MUCH cooler for the holiday weekend!
There could be a few showers around the area this evening - mainly in the mountains. Tonight, we will only fall to the mid-60s.
Today has been a bit cooler than the past few.
Couldn’t tell?
The higher humidity made up for it, so it probably felt just as hot.
How about we trade-off for the rest of the week?
Tomorrow through Friday will be hotter.
We are heading back to the low 90s for highs.
For what it’s worth, the humidity will be just a tad lower.
Rain chances will be low until we get to Friday afternoon/ evening. That is when a cold front will move through. That is also our best shot at rain this week.
You will be able to tell a difference in the temperature and humidity over the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Saturday. There’s a small shower chance.
Sunday and Memorial Day will be a whole new world! The humidity will be lower and highs on Sunday will only reach the mid-70s!
On Memorial Day, we will get back to the low 80s - which is where we should be this time of year.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
