George Floyd rally to take place at Charlotte park on one-year anniversary of death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Exactly a year ago Tuesday, George Floyd died while in custody of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The death of an unarmed Black man sparked protests and anger throughout the country.
Days of protests took place for days straight, including here in Charlotte.
On Tuesday, the NAACP of Charlotte is making sure George Floyd’s name is not forgotten, with the NAACP March and Rally for George Floyd.
People are expected to gather at 6 p.m. at Marshall Park to pay tribute and rally for Floyd, and protest against social injustice and police brutality.
Earlier Tuesday, Floyd’s family visited Washington, D.C. and White House to meet with President Joe Biden.
Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.
His death sparked months of nationwide protests focused on racism and a renewed debate over police reform in the U.S. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd’s death.
