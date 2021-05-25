Firefighter injured in Ballantyne-area house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was hurt in a Ballantyne area house fire Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at a two-story home on High Creek Court near Elmstone Drive before 5:30 a.m. Firefighters reported arriving to find heavy fire showing through the roof.
The Charlotte Fire Department says it took around 50 firefighters 50 minutes to control the fire.
Medic treated one firefighter on scene for a minor injury.
There’s no word on what caused the fire. Check back for updates.
