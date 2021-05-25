FedEx Ground to hire 1,200 people in Charlotte, biggest need is package handlers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FedEx Ground is looking to hire 1,200 people with their biggest need being package handlers in the Charlotte area.
The hiring of these 1,200 team members is happening to meet the surging demand for market-leading e-commerce services.
With this growing demand, including seven-day residential delivery, the company is hiring at local FedEx Ground stations in Charlotte.
Open positions are available for package handlers to load and unload packages.
Many of these positions may become full-time job opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.
Position benefits include:
- Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
Applicant eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
For more information on available positions and how to apply, please visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.
FedEx Ground says it is is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to a diverse workforce.
