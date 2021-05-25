Community creates elegant prom for students from seven Charlotte high schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) students from seven high schools got the chance to dance the night away for their prom Friday night.
CMS canceled proms again this year because of COVID-19 but the community didn’t let that stop them from helping students have an unforgettable senior year.
Students were discouraged and wanted to end their senior year in a memorable way. The community came together to make sure students attending a Title 1 school had the resources to hold a prom.
“It meant so much to see those young people get dolled up,” Inspire the Fire Rep Dennis Reed, Jr. said. “Come with their tuxedos on and really feel good about themselves.”
Students from Garinger, Harding, North Mecklenburg, Vance, West Charlotte, Mallard Creek, and West Mecklenburg High Schools attended their prom at Victoria Yards on N. Tryon Street.
Protocols were followed to help keep students safe during a pandemic. Students were very appreciative they had the opportunity to keep the tradition of dressing up and going to their prom. It made the difference.
“I was sparkling so it just felt good to actually show off how I can really get down to it,” West Charlotte High School Senior Elijah Jones said. “And then also see different schools show out and show up - look their best. It was the best thing ever.”
Local organizations wanted to make sure there were no barriers for students to enjoy a prom. There was food, entertainment, and Evan the DJ kept the beat going.
“For them to be able to culminate their senior year with an actual prom,” Reed said. “I think it’s something they will remember forever.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.