Alyssa Smith Harris named as Rowan County’s Public Health Director

With roots from Rowan County, Ms. Harris graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in Psychology and holds a Masters of Public Health with a concentration in Health Promotion, Education, and Behavior Change from the University of South Carolina. She has ten years of experience in health programming and research, with the last six being specifically dedicated to work in health departments, and the last five of those six with community health development in Rowan County. After five years as the Executive Director of Healthy Rowan, Ms. Harris joined the Rowan Department of Public Health in November 2019 as the Community Health Manager, and became interim director of the Health Department in February, 2021. Ms. Harris’ energy, knowledge, and enthusiasm are contagious and she brings broad experiences and creative ideas to our community.