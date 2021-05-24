Yearbook or ‘burn book’? Middle school yearbook allows students to bully, say parents

“We are aware of the unfortunate fact that the Hanockc Middle School (HMS) 2020-2021 Yearbook contains sensitive and inappropriate comments from some of our students. The yearbook is student led, student published and has, in the past, been an award winning yearbook. The yearbook is, however, sponsor and administrator supervised; this yearbook should not have included the sensitive and inappropriate comments. Hancock Middle School has already taken measures to ensure that this never happens again.”